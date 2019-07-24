The Migration Pulse: Understanding the needs and food security situation of migrants in Libya, July 2019

HIGHLIGHTS:

• Interviewed migrants have come from 36 different countries, majority originating from West Africa, North Africa and the Middle East. Backgrounds of migrants and other demographics were considered in the data collection, analysis and conclusions.

• One third of respondents reported insecurity and violence concerns, which were found to be particularly high in West and South Libya. One fifth of migrants are also struggling to find jobs, and nearly 40 percent reported unstable casual labour as their main income source.

• High food prices have also been identified as a major challenge for 20 percent of respondents and more than half of respondents voiced their worries to obtain sufficient food to eat. To cope with the lack of food, more than a quarter of respondents have gone a whole day without eating and 15 percent have skipped meals in the 30 days before the survey.

• A high percentage of interviewed migrants preferred unrestricted cash as a delivery modality to meet their basic food needs, which mirrors their vulnerability levels combined with ongoing severe cash shortages across Libya. Restricted cash-based transfers came second, with 11 percent selecting cash to buy food, closely followed by in-kind food reported by 8 percent of respondents as their preferred modality of assistance.

• Migrants who come from East African and South/Southeast Asian countries were found to be more vulnerable to food insecurity. In-depth analysis revealed high vulnerability levels among certain migrant subgroups. Overall, those residing in eastern Libya are more prone to vulnerability compared to other regions. Migrants that arrived recently are also significantly more vulnerable to food insecurity.

Background

An estimated 2.5 million migrants were in Libya before the 2011 revolution1 – it offered the best job opportunities in the region and the economy was heavily dependent on the migrant workforce in many sectors (oil and gas, construction, health, agriculture, etc.). Majority of foreign workers left Libya after the 2011 revolution and 2014 civil war, however, nearly 700,000 migrants are currently present in Libya. 2 Despite the decrease in migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea to Italy3 , there are still important flows of migrants coming to Libya, mainly by land through Niger, Egypt and Chad4 . Following the most recent spike in conflict (April 2019), to control the capital city of Tripoli, migrants close to the conflict zones were the most affected as they faced additional difficulties in finding safe shelters and food.

As the situation inside Libya continues to be extremely unstable, it is crucial to continue to monitor trends and effects on the needs of migrants. Hence, the Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping unit (VAM) in WFP designed and implemented a web-based survey6 with the objective to better understand and assess the overall situation of migrants inside the country, including challenges, needs and food security. This report presents key findings from these web-based responses.