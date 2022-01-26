Migrants and Refugees in Libya: 2021 MSNA Bulletin Key Findings (November 2021)

MULTI-SECTOR NEEDS ASSESSMENT (MSNA) OVERVIEW

Libya is a destination and transit country for migrants due to its expected job opportunities and geographical location. As of June 2021, 597,611 migrants were estimated to be residing in the country, while the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) recorded 41,404 individuals as registered refugees or asylum seekers in November 2021.3 Limited livelihoods opportunities, lack of documentation, and discrimination prevent many refugees and migrants from accessing basic services and assistance. In addition, refugees and migrants are particularly vulnerable to exploitation, trafficking, harassment and abuse, arbitrary arrest and indefinite detention. Crucial humanitarian information gaps remain regarding refugees and migrants in Libya, as the political, economic and social landscapes are constantly evolving, and humanitarian access to affected populations is limited.

In this context, REACH conducted a Refugee and Migrant MultiSector Needs Assessment (MSNA) in 11 mantikas in Libya, on behalf of UNHCR and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), in order to inform and update humanitarian actors’ understanding of the needs that exist among refugees and migrants in the country, to inform the 2022 humanitarian response planning and, overall, to support a targeted and evidence-based humanitarian response. This bulletin presents key inter-sectoral findings from the refugee and migrant population MSNA, with further in-depth analysis to follow in the upcoming report.