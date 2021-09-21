Mid-month (1-15 September) Health Sector Operational Update, Libya

Following the discussions in the Migration Health Sub Working Group on 30 August, IOM and the Ministry of Health (MOH) conducted a technical working group meeting to prepare a micro plan for initiating vaccination for migrants and refugees in Libya. A total of 42 health sector partners, including government officials from MOH and NCDC, NCDC vaccination focal points representing 13 districts, as well as key partner agencies such as UNHCR, WHO, MSF, IRC, IMC and GIZ participated in the meeting. In the meeting, NCDC agreed to write official letters to DCIM and the Ministry of Interior/ vaccination centers in each municipality for approving the vaccination campaigns to include the migrant and refugee populations. The kick-off campaigns are envisaged by the end of September at IOM Hai Alandalus and UNHCR CDC offices, followed by the mass campaigns targeting the detention centres (DCs) in the west and east Libya, starting from early October.