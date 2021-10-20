Mid-month (1-15 October) Health Sector Operational Update, Libya

COVID-19

Pillar 1: Coordination, Planning, Financing and Monitoring

TDH:

• Coordination is ongoing with key Local Authorities and IO (NCDC, MOH, UNICEF, IOM) related to COVID-19 response and vaccine campaign roll-out.

• Coordination ongoing with PHCI for IPC training addressed to health workers.

IMC:

• Coordination with relevant authorities such as the NCDC, PCHI and MOH are ongoing. Activities pertinent to COVID-19 preparedness and response are implemented through the support of BHA, EUTF and GIZ.

HELPCODE:

• For activities related to the COVID-19 response and vaccine campaign roll-out, coordination with key Local Authorities and IO (NCDC, MOH, UNICEF, IOM) is ongoing.

CEFA:

• Coordination ongoing with International Cooperation Office at MOH, detailed plan of the activities in the South-West and BoQs for current interventions were shared.

• Meeting with Primary Health Care Institute and Migration Unit took place to discuss on current interventions in the Shout-West and in the West coastal area targeting PHC facilities.