Mid-month (1-15 May 2022) Health Sector Operational Update, Libya

Health Sector Coordination

Finalized health sector portion of Period Monitoring Report with UNOCHA

Finalized the review of the financial envelope for Health Sector under Humanitarian Response Plan HRP. Revised financial requirements and targets for 2022 HRP extension revision.

Collected and analyzed the monthly health sector operational response report, based on the 4Ws data – April 2022.

Updated OCHA Libya-Humanitarian Needs Monitoring Indicators.

Updated the health cluster response monitoring indicators, at EMRO Level.

Updated OCHA Health sector humanitarian response plan indicators.

Updated the Libya health sector response interactive dashboards.

Prepared and shared the first draft of the WHO operational response, Q1 2022 snapshot

Updated MHPSS Technical Working Group 4Ws dashboard.