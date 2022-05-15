Libya

Mid-month (1-15 May 2022) Health Sector Operational Update, Libya

Health Sector Coordination

  • Finalized health sector portion of Period Monitoring Report with UNOCHA

  • Finalized the review of the financial envelope for Health Sector under Humanitarian Response Plan HRP. Revised financial requirements and targets for 2022 HRP extension revision.

  • Collected and analyzed the monthly health sector operational response report, based on the 4Ws data – April 2022.

  • Updated OCHA Libya-Humanitarian Needs Monitoring Indicators.

  • Updated the health cluster response monitoring indicators, at EMRO Level.

  • Updated OCHA Health sector humanitarian response plan indicators.

  • Updated the Libya health sector response interactive dashboards.

  • Prepared and shared the first draft of the WHO operational response, Q1 2022 snapshot

  • Updated MHPSS Technical Working Group 4Ws dashboard.

  • Collected and analyzed data related to the monthly Epi COVID-19 bulletin for April 2022 and the weekly EPID bulletin for Week

  • Prepared the Health Sector Bulletin for April 2022 and mid-month May 2022 health sector operational update

  • Prepared and shared flashes updates on attacks on health care and updated the global SSA dashboard accordingly.

  • Updated https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/libya/health

  • Links to interactive dashboards and updates:

    • Health sector 4W 2021 HRP interactive dashboard

    • COVID-19 Libya interactive dashboard

    • WHO Libya Situation Report 2022

