Mid-month (1-15 May 2022) Health Sector Operational Update, Libya

Health Sector Coordination
-
Finalized health sector portion of Period Monitoring Report with UNOCHA
-
Finalized the review of the financial envelope for Health Sector under Humanitarian Response Plan HRP. Revised financial requirements and targets for 2022 HRP extension revision.
-
Collected and analyzed the monthly health sector operational response report, based on the 4Ws data – April 2022.
-
Updated OCHA Libya-Humanitarian Needs Monitoring Indicators.
-
Updated the health cluster response monitoring indicators, at EMRO Level.
-
Updated OCHA Health sector humanitarian response plan indicators.
-
Updated the Libya health sector response interactive dashboards.
-
Prepared and shared the first draft of the WHO operational response, Q1 2022 snapshot
-
Updated MHPSS Technical Working Group 4Ws dashboard.
-
Collected and analyzed data related to the monthly Epi COVID-19 bulletin for April 2022 and the weekly EPID bulletin for Week
-
Prepared the Health Sector Bulletin for April 2022 and mid-month May 2022 health sector operational update
-
Prepared and shared flashes updates on attacks on health care and updated the global SSA dashboard accordingly.
-
Updated https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/libya/health
-
Links to interactive dashboards and updates:
-
Health sector 4W 2021 HRP interactive dashboard
-
COVID-19 Libya interactive dashboard
-
WHO Libya Situation Report 2022
-