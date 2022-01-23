Libya
Mid-month (1-15 January 2022) Health Sector Operational Update, Libya
Pillar 1: Coordination, Planning, Financing and Monitoring
WHO:
• Coordinated various COVID-19 activities across the pillars and the country.
IMC:
• Coordination with relevant authorities such as the NCDC, PCHI and MOH are ongoing. In addition, activities pertinent to COVID-19 preparedness and response are implemented through the support of BHA, EUTF and GIZ.
HELPCODE:
• For activities related to the COVID-19 response and vaccine campaign roll-out, coordination with key Local Authorities and IO (NCDC, MOH, UNICEF, IOM) is ongoing.
• Monthly Meetings with PHCI.
• Continued coordination with NCDC to support a campaign emphasizing the need for COVID-19 vaccination and promoting critical preventative actions through the distribution of printed materials and social and mass media spots.
TDH:
• Coordination is ongoing with key Local Authorities and IO (NCDC, MOH, UNICEF, IOM, IRC) related to COVID-19 response and vaccine campaign roll-out.
• Activities pertinent to COVID-19 preparedness and response and vaccination campaign are implemented through the support of DG-ECHO.