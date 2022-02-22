Libya
Mid-month (1-15 February 2022) Health Sector Operational Update, Libya
Pillar 1: Coordination, Planning, Financing and Monitoring
WHO:
- Continued monitoring the COVID-19 health situation in the East with the emergency room in MOH Benghazi.
- Coordinated with OCHA sub-office in Benghazi and send WHO technical support to the national authority in Tobruk.
- WHO sub-office in Sabha monitored the epidemiological situation in the South with South MOH Office and the health facilities involved in COVID 19 response.
IMC:
- Coordination with relevant authorities such as the NCDC, PHCI and MOH is ongoing. In addition, activities pertinent to COVID-19 preparedness and response are implemented through the support of BHA and GIZ.
HELPCODE:
- None reported TDH:
- None reported
UNICEF:
- UNICEF is organising and supporting cascade training on Cold Chain and Vaccine Management (CCVM) for vaccinators around the country. In the reporting period, training was conducted in the municipalities of Abusalim and Ain Zara for 162 (155 females, seven males) participants who work in different health facilities of these municipalities. The UNICEF team is monitoring this training along with officers from NCDC.
• Coordination is ongoing for the Cold Chain inventory. The UNICEF-supported consultant has completed the data analysis and shared the draft report, which was reviewed, and recommendations for improvement were shared.
Pillar 2: Risk communication, community engagement (RCCE) and infodemic management
WHO:
- Provided video and photo footages of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the Sports Stadium in Tripoli to be utilised with messages on COVID-19 vaccine rollout across the country.
- Conducted a coordination meeting with the comms team at NCDC to follow up on the upcoming COVID-19 preventive measures and COVID-19 vaccines from March to April 2020.
- Developed a vaccination awareness Q&A on COVID-19 vaccines and shared them with NCDC.
- Prepared a MEMO to produce printed stickers of WHO and EU logos to enhance visibility under the EU-supported project on COVID-19. The stickers will be distributed to hubs and warehouses for visibility purposes.
- Developed COVID-19 health promotion messages and posted them on the WCO's social media platforms (in Arabic
and English) about WHO's COVID-19
- Developed a design on COVID-19 daily situation report and disseminated it on WHO social media platforms:
