Libya
Lybia - Unrest (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 June 2020)
- The situation in Sirte has remained relatively calm with no renewed reports of armed clashes over the weekend, however reinforcements have been reported on both sides with the possibility of a new escalation.
- Libya has seen a spike in new displacements. As the Government of National Accord (GNA) took control of Tarhouna, Bani Walid, Abu Grain, al-Washka and up to Sirte, many people perceived to be loyal to the Libyan National Army (LNA), have been forced to flee out of fear of retaliations.
- Initial figures of IOM Libya's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) show 4,790 families (23,950 individuals) have been confirmed displaced.
- The 'liberated' areas in the West are heavily contaminated, the humanitarian community has expressed its concern for premature return of civilians in areas vacated by LNA militias, the presence of explosive remnants of war (ERWs), improvised explosive device (IEDs) and booby traps has caused several civilian deaths.
- As of 15 June, the number of positive COVID-19 cases increased to 454 with a total of 10 deaths reported. Both the authorities and the health sector have expressed concern over the rapid increase in cases in the south of Libya.