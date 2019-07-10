Luxembourg Supports WFP's Emergency Telecommunications in Libya

LUXEMBOURG – Luxembourg has contributed €500,000 ($556,180) to support emergency telecommunications being provided by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Libya through the humanitarian community’s Emergency Telecommunications Sector.

“One of WFP’s priorities in Libya is to provide core services that enable humanitarian and development agencies to serve people better and address their needs,” said WFP Country Director and Representative in Libya Samer AbdelJaber. “Having reliable telecommunications is really where it all starts. This contribution from Luxembourg gives a significant boost to our efforts to connect partners on the ground and to amplify the voices of crisis-affected people across the country.”

The contribution will bolster the establishment of the Common Feedback Mechanism, an initiative designed to streamline connections between humanitarian organizations and people in need throughout the country. The system provides vulnerable communities with a channel to express their needs. WFP will use part of the funds to develop an additional radio site in Benghazi for better humanitarian access to the east of Libya where WFP currently manages the UN Hub.

“Luxembourg is looking forward to further strengthening its long-standing partnership with WFP, leading organisation in the areas of technology and innovation,” said Paulette Lenert, Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Action. “The challenging environment in Libya illustrates the crucial role of emergency communication technologies in responding to humanitarian crises and enabling other services to reach the most vulnerable populations.”

Luxembourg, WFP and the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster have worked closely for eight years, mobilising cutting-edge technology, personnel and funding in support of emergency response.

“The government of Luxembourg is a strong advocate for innovation and a long-term partner of WFP in addressing humanitarian needs,” said WFP Chief of Staff Rehan Asad. “All this comes together in Libya where improved connectivity on the ground is helping support the most vulnerable people in the country.”

In March, WFP Libya launched a two-year interim plan to assist 147,000 people in need. Along with emergency and regular food assistance throughout Libya, WFP is working on new initiatives to support families in need. These include the strengthening of social safety nets; livelihood activities targeting women and youth; and launching a school feeding programme in partnership with the Libyan Ministry of Education.

WFP co-leads the Food Security Sector in Libya, as well as leading the Emergency Telecommunications Sector, the Logistics Sector, and manages the UN Humanitarian Air Service.

