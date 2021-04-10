LPDF legal committee concludes a three-day meeting and agrees on a proposal for a constitutional basis to be submitted to LPDF

TUNIS, 10 April 2021 - The Legal Committee of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LDPF) concluded today a three-day in-person meeting, which took place in Tunisia from 7 to 9 April to finalise the discussions on a constitutional basis for the national elections set for 24 December 2021.

LC members worked for long hours and were able to overcome divisions and managed to reach consensus on a constitutional basis for the elections. UNSMIL acknowledges the efforts made by the LC members to address this important matter, with dedication, commitment and spirit of compromise. UNSMIL also took note of the differences remaining on some of the issues which will be referred to LPDF to decide upon them.

Addressing the LC meeting today, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General and Head of UNSMIL Jan Kubis said, “You have accomplished a lot over the past few days, reaching agreement on important principles and modalities for the constitutional basis for elections. I know that this work is the fruit of intense discussions and that you had to often overcome strong divisions.” He urged the LC members to identify the most coherent and consensual way to consolidate their discussions and present a report to the LPDF.”

Special Envoy Kubis reiterated UNSMIL full commitment to hold national elections on 24 December of this year, in accordance with the LPDF Roadmap, and the Mission’s support to solutions that lead to the national elections on the date identified by the LPDF members themselves.

LC members pledged to submit their final report on the discussions and outcomes to the LPDF plenary to decide upon. UNSMIL will soon facilitate a meeting for the LPDF to discuss this report and consider the LC recommendation on the constitutional basis for national elections on 24 December 2021.