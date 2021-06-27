LPDF Advisory Committee concludes its three-day consultative meeting in Tunisia

Tunis, 27 June 2021 - The Advisory Committee of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) concluded on Saturday, 26 June 2021, a three-day meeting, convened by UNSMIL at the request of LPDF members, in Tunis.

UNSMIL and members of the Advisory Committee commended the work of the Legal Committee in developing a draft constitutional basis for the holding of national parliamentary and presidential elections on 24 December 2021. During the meeting, the Committee reviewed various proposals submitted by the LPDF members on the constitutional basis necessary for holding these elections, as stipulated by the LPDF Roadmap and called for by the Conclusions of the Second Berlin Conference, as well as by Security Council resolution 2570 (2021).

The discussions took place in a positive atmosphere filled with a spirit of compromise. The Committee reached consensus formulas on many of the outstanding issues and will submit its recommendations to the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum for its consideration and appropriate decisions at its upcoming meeting on 28 June in Switzerland, after completing its ongoing consultations.

Advisory Committee members will meet again in Switzerland, before presenting their proposal to the LPDF plenary.

UNSMIL commends the members of the Advisory Committee for their spirit of national responsibility and tireless efforts to pursue a realistic and consensual formula that secures the holding of elections, in a safe environment, to respond to the aspirations of the Libyan people and their longing for lasting stability, sovereignty and democratic legitimacy of Libya’s institutions and their elected representatives.