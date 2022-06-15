Longitudinal research with people on the move: Methodological report on piloting repeated interviews with refugees and migrants

This report presents the methodological innovations of a new longitudinal extension to the core 4Mi survey. The method was devised to understand how migration drivers, experiences, decisions and aspirations of refugees and migrants develop over time. This longitudinal research was piloted with refugees and migrants in North and East Africa by the Mixed Migration Centre in 2021, in collaboration with researchers from the University of Edinburgh.

The accompanying 4Mi Snapshot What changes over the course of the migration journey? Results from piloting longitudinal 4Mi, explores the findings of the longitudinal pilot, covering what had happened and how perceptions had changed among 75 4Mi respondents first interviewed in Libya, Somalia, and Tunisia.