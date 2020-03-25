Libyans Call for Unity Amidst the Covid-19 Pandemic [EN/AR]

Leading Libyan figures from across the country have issued today a Call for unity and solidarity to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the war-torn nation, with support from the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD). The Call urges Libya’s divided institutions to work together to tackle the disease, highlighting its potentially devastating impact due to the country’s critical humanitarian situation.

The signatories to the Call have also committed to intensifying their efforts to:

Facilitate safe passage for medical equipment and personnel to all areas, even where hostilities are taking place;

Share information to allow an objective assessment of medical needs throughout the country;

Coordinate among all health organisations and institutions;

Jointly distribute medical and technical equipment, and other necessary materials;

Coordinate security measures to ensure successful curfews and curtail the spread of the virus;

Provide necessary goods to rural and remote areas to avoid the movement of citizens to major population centers.

Signatories also committed to conduct volunteer activities on the ground, as well as create social media campaigns sensitizing citizens to the risks and to the preventive measures to protect themselves and others against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Call also highlights the needs of the thousands of migrants, refugees and detainees held in camps and detention centers amidst the spread of COVID-19. Moreover, the Call urges all Libyans to comply with preventive and precautionary measures, issued by national and international health agencies, to protect the country and its citizens from the spread of the virus.

The Call is a rare demonstration of unity and solidarity during the ongoing conflict that has torn the nation apart, and claimed the lives of many Libyans. HD will continue to work with the signatories and parties to the conflict to facilitate humanitarian aid and help mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.