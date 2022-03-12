Libya
Libyan Population Multisectoral Needs Assessment (MSNA) 2021: Health & MHPSS Findings, March, 1st 2022
Attachments
Libyan population MSNA
MSNA Overall objectives
Update humanitarian actors’ understanding of the current needs that exist in the country.
Inform the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).
Contribute to a more targeted and evidence-based humanitarian response.
Presentation objectives
Present the 2021 MSNA qualitative findings for health and MHPSS .
Identify key messages from these qualitative findings.
Have a first discussion about the health indicators for the 2022 Libyan population MSNA.