Libya

Libyan Population Multisectoral Needs Assessment (MSNA) 2021: Health & MHPSS Findings, March, 1st 2022

Format
Assessment
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Libyan population MSNA

MSNA Overall objectives

  • Update humanitarian actors’ understanding of the current needs that exist in the country.

  • Inform the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

  • Contribute to a more targeted and evidence-based humanitarian response.

Presentation objectives

  • Present the 2021 MSNA qualitative findings for health and MHPSS .

  • Identify key messages from these qualitative findings.

  • Have a first discussion about the health indicators for the 2022 Libyan population MSNA.

Related Content