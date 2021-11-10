Libyan Population: 2021 MSNA Bulletin Key Findings (November 2021)

MULTI-SECTOR NEEDS ASSESSMENT (MSNA) OVERVIEW

Since 2011, Libya has experienced several waves of fighting, and the complex socio-political landscape has given way to an increasingly protracted conflict. The latter part of 2020 and most of 2021 have been characterized by continuous peace-building and unification efforts, built on the peace agreement reached in October 2020. The agreement set in motion a peace process that is set to culminate in elections in December 2021. Despite the persistent efforts, the security landscape in Libya remains fragmented, with the continued proliferation of armed non-state groups as well as localized clashes. The protracted nature of the conflict has additionally resulted in significant losses in national income, productivity, and consumption. In the areas that have been most affected by conflict, returns of displaced households are hindered by continuing security issues, lack of social cohesion, and infrastructure issues. As of June 2021, 42,506 families were found to be displaced, and 128,519 families were found to have returned to their area of origin. Crucial humanitarian information gaps for displaced and non-displaced populations remain in Libya, as the political, economic and social landscapes are constantly evolving. REACH, on behalf of the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT), the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) and the Assessment Working Group (AWG) conducted an MSNA to inform humanitarian actors’ understanding of the needs that exist in the country.

This bulletin contains the key inter-sectoral findings from the quantitative data. Sectoral findings will additionally be presented in factsheets that will be published around December 2021. More in-depth analysis of quantitative and qualitative data will be shared in the report that will be published in early 2022. All publications related to this project can be found here.

Methodology. Quantitative data was collected through a household-level survey conducted remotely by phone to assess the three sub-groups of interest: 1) internally displaced persons (IDPs), 2) returnees, and 3) non-displaced Libyans. Data collection took place between 14 June and 2 August 2021, with 8,871 households surveyed across 45 baladiyas. Sampling was primarily purposive with quotas for each population group in each baladiya, rendering findings that are indicative, rather than representative, of each population groups’ experiences and situation in each baladiya. Purposive convenience sampling through partner networks was supplemented with a sampling frame based on Random Digit Dialing (RDD), in an effort to minimize the bias associated with purposive sampling. 1,010 surveys were completed using this methodology within the data collection timeframe. Please see the Methodology Annex for more details.