Libyan Political Dialogue Forum kicks off in the Tunisian capital and discusses a draft political roadmap

TUNIS, 09 November 2020 - The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) kicked off on Monday 9 November 2020, under the auspices of the United Nations, in the Tunisian capital. H.E. Mr. Kais Saied, President of the Republic of Tunisia and Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya (ASRSG), Ms. Stephanie Williams, welcomed the 75 Libyan women and men participating in the LPDF representing the full social and political spectrum of Libyan society. Over 70 officials representing the international community attended the opening ceremony remotely.

The launch of the LPDF follows months of preparations and consultations with Libyans from all constituencies, especially youth, women and municipalities.

The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum will discuss a draft political roadmap for the preparatory phase. (draft roadmap attachment)

Addressing the participants at the opening ceremony, Tunisian President Saied said that the launch of the LPDF was a historic moment, stressing that “Tunisia is proud of this meeting because it will be a prelude to a new beginning in Libya.”

President Saied urged the participants of the LPDF to focus on ensuring that Libya is united and to reject any divisions, adding that, “The solution is that the Libyan people regain their full sovereignty”.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, addressed the ceremony by video message in which he encouraged participants to seize the opportunity “to end a tragic conflict and create a future of dignity and hope.” While the process of dialogue would test their determination, he stated that “compromise is the only approach that will pave the road to national unity.”

Secretary-General Guterres called on the international community "to provide its strong backing support, including by ensuring full adherence to Security Council arms embargo.”

In her opening remarks, ASRSG Stephanie Williams, expressed her sincere appreciation to the Tunisian government for its support and hospitality to ensure the success of the LPDF and the safety of the participants and United Nations staff

Addressing the participants, ASRSG Williams emphasized, “We are moving forward with confidence with the UNSMIL-facilitated dialogue, and we rely on the determination of the Libyans and the right of the Libyan people to protect their homeland, sovereignty and the wealth of their country.”

ASRSG Williams encouraged participants to respond to the overwhelming call by Libyans for democratic elections resulting in unified and effective institutions able to provide basic goods and services and allow them to lead dignified lives.

Deliberations during the first segment of the talks were dedicated a draft political road map (attached “National Political Program Document”) prepared by UNSMIL on the basis of points of consensus that emerged during earlier consultations. The draft document includes a timeframe for elections, proposed reform of the executive authority that will govern Libya in the run-up to the elections, as well as general principles of governance.

The Libyan Political Dialogue activities are taking place on the basis of a strict health protocol to ensure the safety of participants, support teams and UN staff from COVID-19.