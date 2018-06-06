Libyan Political Agreement Still Key to Holding Credible Elections, Ending Crisis, Security Council Says in Presidential Statement, Calling for Compromise (S/PRST/2018/11)

SC/13366

6 JUNE 2018

SECURITY COUNCIL

The Security Council reaffirmed its full support for the United Nations Action Plan for Libya today, reiterating its call for parties to work in a spirit of compromise in the inclusive political process and underscoring the importance of the Organization in facilitating a Libyan-led political solution to the country’s critical challenges.

In a statement read out by Vassily A. Nebenzia (Russian Federation), Council President for June, the Security Council welcomed all efforts to strengthen an inclusive political dialogue, including those by its neighbours, international partners and regional organizations, within the framework of the Libyan Political Agreement, which was the only viable structure for ending the political crisis. Its implementation “remains key to holding elections and finalizing the political transition”, the Council stated.

Expressing its concern about the humanitarian situation in Libya, especially in Derna, the Council reiterated that all parties must comply with international humanitarian law regarding respecting and protecting civilians. Recalling the “resounding” call of Libyans for credible, inclusive and peaceful elections, it welcomed ongoing technical preparations by the Government of National Accord and Libyan institutions in that context. It called on Libyans to improve the atmosphere “by all means possible”, notably by working towards the unification of military and economic institutions and by unifying the Central Bank.

The Council went on to welcome the success of the first phase of the National Conference process, launched by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, with the conduct of 42 meetings in 27 cities and towns. It also welcomed the peaceful organization of the first municipal council elections since 2015 in Zawiya on 12 May, and recognition by Libyan leaders of the importance of developing a constitutional basis for elections. It reaffirmed support for the Special Representative in consultations with Libyan authorities on a proposal and timeline for adopting the constitution.

Presidential Statement

The full text of presidential statement S/PRST/2018/11 reads as follows:

“The Security Council reaffirms its endorsement and full support for the United Nations Action Plan for Libya, reiterates its call for all Libyans to work together in a spirit of compromise in the inclusive political process under the leadership of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Ghassan Salamé, and underscores the importance of the role of the United Nations to facilitate a Libyan-led political solution to the challenges facing Libya.

“The Security Council welcomes all efforts to strengthen an inclusive political dialogue among all Libyans, including important efforts by Libya’s neighbours, international partners and regional organizations within the framework of the Libyan Political Agreement (LPA) endorsed by resolution 2259 (2015), and supports the Secretary-General’s call to consolidate the various initiatives under the leadership of the United Nations. The LPA remains the only viable framework to end the Libyan political crisis, and its implementation remains key to holding elections and finalizing the political transition.

“The Security Council expresses its concern at the humanitarian situation in Libya, especially in Derna, calls on all parties to exercise restraint, reiterates that all parties must comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law regarding respecting and protecting civilians, and underlines the importance of safe and unimpeded access of humanitarian personnel to civilians.

“The Security Council bears in mind that the current political and security situation in Libya is not sustainable and recalls the resounding call of all Libyans for credible, inclusive and peaceful elections in order to achieve a united and stable Libya.

“The Security Council takes note of the call by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on 21 May for elections to be held in Libya as soon as possible, provided the proper conditions are in place. In this spirit, the Security Council welcomes the ongoing technical preparations by the Government of National Accord and Libyan institutions, including the High National Electoral Commission, for national elections, including the successful first round of voter registration. The Security Council calls upon all Member States to urge all Libyans to work constructively to ensure that the required technical, legislative, political and security conditions are in place for national elections, including a new round of voter registration, appropriate funding and security arrangements, and required electoral legislation, as well as to promote the meaningful and equal participation and representation of women in the political process, including in the election process.

“The Security Council calls on all Libyans to improve the atmosphere for national elections by all means possible, including by working constructively towards the unification of Libya’s military and economic institutions; unified and strengthened national security forces, under civilian government authority; and the unifying of the Libyan Central Bank, and recalling the need for Member States to cease support to and official contact with parallel institutions that claim to be the legitimate authority but are outside of the LPA, as stipulated by it.

“The Security Council welcomes the success of the first phase of the National Conference process launched by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General with the organization of 42 meetings in 27 cities and towns in Libya.

“The Security Council welcomes the organization in a peaceful and organized process of the first municipal council elections since 2015 in the City of Zawiya on 12 May 2018, which mark the start of a series of municipal polls that will take place across the entire country.

“The Security Council welcomes the momentum generated by the international conference on Libya hosted in Paris by President Emmanuel Macron on 29 May 2018, in the presence of Fayez al-Sarraj, President of the Presidency Council of Libya, Aguila Saleh, President of the House of Representatives, Khaled Meshri, President of the High State Council, and General Khalifa Haftar, Commander of the LNA under the auspices of the United Nations and in the presence of representatives of the international community.

“The Security Council welcomes the commitment of these parties, as set out in the Paris declaration, to work constructively with the United Nations to organize credible and peaceful parliamentary and Presidential elections, and to respect the results of these elections.

“The Security Council recognises the key role of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in consulting with Libyan parties to set the constitutional basis for elections and to adopt the necessary electoral laws.

“The Security Council takes note of Libyan leaders’ commitments to advance these important steps within the timeframe set out in the Paris declaration and encourages all Libyans to work with the Special Representative of the Secretary‑General to implement them.

“The Security Council also welcomes the recognition of these parties of the importance of developing a constitutional basis for elections and reaffirms its support for the Special Representative of the Secretary-General as he consults with the Libyan authorities on a proposal and timeline for adopting the Constitution.

“The Security Council encourages all Member States to fully support the efforts of the Special Representative of the Secretary General and calls upon Member states, particularly those in the region, to continue to urge all parties in Libya to engage constructively with the United Nations.

“The Security Council notes the commitment of the participants to the Paris conference to organize an inclusive political conference to follow up on the implementation of the Paris declaration, under United Nations auspices and with respect for the timeframe and modalities determined by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General.

“The Security Council requests the Secretary‑General to report, as necessary, following consultations with the Libyan authorities, on the United Nations Support Mission in Libya’s (UNSMIL) support to the next phases leading to national elections.”

