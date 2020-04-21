Libyan Health Information System - Assessment and roadmap of priority actions (Final report July 2017)

Executive Summary

Health information systems (HIS) including civil registration and vital statistics (CRVS) systems are indispensable sources of health information data for programme monitoring, performance monitoring, quality of care, planning, and policy making, among others. HIS and CRVS systems provide continuous information on the coverage of services in the health sector, and on mortality statistics, including causes of death. The availability of HIS data at the sub-national level provides countries with an opportunity to assess equity in the provision of health services.

This assessment was commissioned by WHO in May 2017 as part of the inception phase for the two year project “Strengthening Health Information System and Medical Supply Chain Management (SHAMS)” funded by the European Union. With support from the MoH and an international consultant, a team from WHO reviewed the extent to which Libyan HIS adheres to sound policy and institutional environment; utilization of well-functioning data sources; availability of strong institutional capacity for data collection, management, analysis, use and dissemination; and implementation of effective mechanisms for review, data use and action. The assessment methodology was based on the approach developed by the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean for comprehensive assessment of health information systems. During the assessment of Libya HIS, discussions were guided by the WHO M&E Assessment and Planning tool which aims at getting an overview of the weaknesses and strengths of the country M&E systems and to identify priority actions based on those findings.

In collaboration with the Health Information Systems Programme (HISP) India, the review team also assessed the interest and potential of the MoH to pilot the District Health Information System (DHIS-2) technology in selected facilities as part of efforts to enhance information gathering, analysis and use for decision making.

In this review, a number of observations were made related to HIS in Libya. The main strengths of the HIS includes the existence of a functional Health Information Centre (HIC) within the MoH that coordinates HIS activities, the growing demand for health-related information from senior programme managers, policy makers, donors, NGOs and other key players in the health sector; and a well-defined system of data collection and reporting from the facility up to the national level. The review team also documented the existence of well-defined catchment areas, administrative boundaries and georeferenced health facilities. Information from census and surveys conducted by the Bureau of Statistics and Census and other partners is regularly used. The National Centre for Disease Control is one of the key centres within the MoH with active information systems. The fully automated vital registration system is also one of the key HIS data sources. The availability of a master facility list, defined list of priority diseases under current national surveillance, including alert thresholds and a completed CRVS assessment are additional areas of strengths.

Nevertheless, the HIS in Libya has a number of weaknesses; about one third of the attributes of a functional HIS are not present, distributed across all components. Libya does not have a comprehensive costed M&E plan; there are no SOPs for data management, institutionalized data quality assessments or even a functioning, integrated web-based HIS system. Effective mechanisms for review and action such as independent reviews of data, linkages between health sector reviews and disease and programme-specific reviews, and active engagement of civil society in country reviews, are also nonexistent. In addition, the HIC lacks an M&E unit and a unit responsible for collecting and processing emergency information. While the detailed priority actions and their timeline are provided in the main body of this report, the overarching recommendations for intervention emanating from the assessment are presented below :

Establish a functional national steering committee, with representation from all key national HIS stakeholders, to coordinate HIS activities at the national level.

Create a sub-technical committee to develop the HIS/M&E plan.

Improve coordination among MoH, various programmes, and other HIS stakeholders.

Strengthen routine HIS by training MoH cadres at all levels and purchasing ICT equipment.

Pilot DHIS-2 to improve collection, processing, analysis of data for planning and evidencebased decision making.

Complete the human resources registry to improve decision making regarding human resources for health.

Expand the number of surveillance teams and surveillance sites, including expansion of mobile units to respond more efficiently and timely to outbreaks.

Develop a national guidebook for notifiable diseases.

Establish a department/unit for encoding in every hospital as one of the means to improve the system of death notification and certification.

Strengthen capacities to conduct household surveys and censuses, including capacities to improve analysis and report writing.

Implement a system of joint periodic progress and performance reviews and independent reviews of data to promote evidence-based decision-making.

The priority actions presented in this report will support the MoH, in collaboration with other stakeholders, to develop short-term, mid-term, and long-term plans for HIS strengthening. While the process of strengthening HIS entirely can take at least 4-5 years to see the effects, the immediate focus for Libya should be designing interventions that can strengthen existing HIS operations without much change (“quick-wins”) and be able to meet the target indicators for the EU-funded SHAMS Project. This can be developed through involvement of stakeholders and HIS specialists.

An important step will be for the MoH and other stakeholders to vet the findings and priority actions or recommendations of this assessment and align them with their analysis and final direction to make them part of a single agreed set of recommendations. Identifying interventions is the first stage in the improvement process. What remains critical though is to cost the interventions, their estimated person-days, and where necessary, individuals to be trained or materials/equipment to be purchased and proposed time frame which are consistent with the roadmap of key priority actions presented in Section 6 of the report. The costing and development of an HIS improvement plan can be done by a small group of technical and programme HIS experts (i.e. a technical committee).

The proposed time frames can be adjusted based on the actual time period for commencement or implementation of the HIS improvement plan.