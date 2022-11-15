Libyan Essential Medicines List - 1st Edition

Introduction

The pharmaceutical sector of any nation is responsible for providing society with quality medicines and other pharmaceutical services. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Pharmaceuticals may constitute as much as 40% of the national health budget in developing countries, yet portions of the population may lack access to the most essential medicines; while the limited funds available for health are spent on unnecessary, ineffective and even dangerous medications.

The Pharmacy Administration with the support of international and national partners has therefore identified a subset of medicines that are safe, effective, and cost effective for the world's most common diseases and conditions. This subset of medicines represents the minimum number of medicines that are recommended to be available within any fully functioning healthcare system.