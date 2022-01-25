Libya: WASH Sector Report 2021

WASH needs have increased in Libya due to the escalating security situation, lack of maintenance of facilities and continued deterioration in service delivery. With Covid-19, needs have been increased manifolds. Displaced populations seeking refuge in collective centers and/or hosting communities, migrants and refugees are in dire needs of life-saving critical WASH services. Access to safe drinking water is a key challenge, with regular power cuts and attacks on water infrastructure affecting the continuous supply of water. Toilets in the most affected areas are inadequate and solid waste management is reaching alarming levels, with piles of garbage creating an environment for vector breeding.