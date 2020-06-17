Libya WASH Sector Libya Prevention and Control Strategy to Covid-19 (April 2020)

1- Background

COVID -19 is a viral infection caused by a coronavirus that has not been previously identified in humans.

It is a novel (new) coronavirus first identified in December 2019. Since its discovery, its geographic distribution continues to evolve.

Libya is at high risk of having imported cases from neighboring countries with ongoing transmission and the spread of Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) due to low capacity given its growing levels of insecurity, political fragmentation, weak health and water system. The first case identified in Libya and reported by National centre by Disease Control-(NCDC) was on 24 March, since then the cases are on increase.

Provision of safe water, sanitation and hygienic conditions play an essential role in protecting human health during all infectious disease outbreaks, including the current COVID-19 outbreak. According to the technical brief on Water, sanitation, hygiene (WASH) and waste management for COVID-19:

• There have not been reports of fecal-oral transmission of COVID-19 to date. The two main routes of transmission of COVID-19 are respiratory and contact .

• While there is no evidence, to date, on the SARS-CoV-2 survival in water or sewage The virus is likely to become inactivated significantly faster than non-enveloped human enteric viruses with known waterborne transmission (e.g., adenovirus, norovirus, rotavirus and Hepatitis A). Heat, high or low pH, sunlight and common disinfectants (e.g. chlorine) all facilitate die-off.

• It is not certain how long the virus that causes COVID-19 survives on surfaces, but it seems likely to behave like other coronaviruses. A recent review of the survival of human coronaviruses on surfaces found large variability, ranging from 2 hours to 9 days. Survival time depends on a number of factors including the type of surface, temperature, relative humidity, and specific virus strain. This review also found effective inactivation (within 1 min) using common disinfectants such as 60-70% ethanol and sodium hypochlorite • The risk of catching COVID-19 from the faeces of an infected person appears to be low. There is some evidence to indicate that COVID-19 may lead to intestinal infection and be present in faeces.

Approximately 2-10% of cases with confirmed COVID-19 presented with diarrhea, and two studies reported detection of COVID-19 viral RNA fragments in faecal matter of COVID-19 patients. However, to date, only one study has cultured the SARS-CoV-2 from a single stool specimen.