Libya WASH Incident Report No.01 (16/06/2020)

Attacks on Eastern field: near north of Brak Ashati

Information have been gathered from different sources that 4 (four) boreholes had been sabotaged in the Eastern field, near of Brak Ashati (encircled red in map below) resulting in a total number of 127 non-functional boreholes.

Last attacks/thefts/vandalism had been recorded on May 27 During this week, (4) wells in the eastern field were assaulted by sabotaging the equipment inside the power control room (PCU) and the electric power transformer and cutting the electrical wires. (visible in photos below). This means a loss of approximately (460,000) cubic meters per day of drinking water.

This has been coupled with frequent stoppages in scheduled maintenance work for wells and flow control valves faltered due to poor security conditions and armed conflicts.

Once again, we appeal to the concerned authorities of the state to respect its responsibility in protecting the well fields to maintain the continuous flow of water. The protection of well fields should be considered as the source of water supply as a national security issue for the country.

With the intensified conflicts and Covid-19 pandemic, provision of safe drinking has become more important than ever.

Please send queries to Asif Mahmood – WASH Sector Coordinator for Libya: amahmood@unicef.org