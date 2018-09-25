Libya - Violence (International Aid Organisations, DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 September 2018)

Clashes have erupted again in Tripoli, breaking a UN-led ceasefire reached earlier in September. From 18 to 24 September, 11 civilians were reportedly killed and 59 injured following indiscriminate shelling in populated areas. 3 845 households have reportedly been displaced, with half going to other cities in the south and east, others within Tripoli. DG ECHO's partners have provided surgical and medical equipment to health centres and provided first aid kits to Libyan Red Crescent volunteers. Vulnerable internally displaced persons (IDPs) are receiving non-food items and food assistance. A multi-sector needs assessment has shown that a large majority of IDPs are being hosted by friends or family with adequate access to food.