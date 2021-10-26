Libya: UNICEF Programme Monthly Update (September 2021)

Education and Youth

In September 2021, and in collaboration with implementing partners, UNICEF provided 1,157 children (606 girls, 551 boys), including 378 migrants, with access to non-formal education services in Tripoli, Sabratha, Zwara, Misrata, Benghazi and Sabha. In addition, UNICEF provided 593 children (297 girls, 296 boys), including 325 migrants, with education supplies to support their learning in formal and non-formal settings. Furthermore, UNICEF and its partner organised an awareness session focused on Psychosocial Support (PSS) and pedagogy for 12 teachers (8 women, 4 men) in the Baity centre located in the Suq Aljuma area of Tripoli. To enhance the capacity of Libyan school teachers in specialised teaching areas, including child-centred pedagogy, inclusive education, distance learning and classroom management, UNICEF, officially commenced a five-month training of trainers (TOT), in partnership with the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the non-governmental organisation (NGO), Aflatoun International. A total of 400 MOE trainers and education focal points of NGOs from all over the country are participating in the TOT. Furthermore, UNICEF supported the MOE in organising a workshop on COVID-19 prevention and control for 38 school health officials from 38 eastern municipalities. In this month, UNICEF met with the education minister to discuss and agree on the progress of the joint Annual Work Plan. The discussion was focused on the ongoing teacher training and school rehabilitation, the joint taskforce between UNICEF and the ministry to prepare for the back-to-school campaign, the importance of teacher vaccine prioritization and the investment on the education management information system (EMIS). Focus was also on the online programme, a distance learning programme which the ministry is planning to launch on an online platform and blended with a face-to-face education approach.