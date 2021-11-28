Libya: UNICEF Programme Monthly Update (October 2021)

Education and Youth

In October 2021, and in collaboration with implementing partners, UNICEF provided 270 children (198 girls, 72 boys), including 18 non-Libyan children (9 girls, 9 boys), with access to non-formal education services in Tripoli, Sabratha, Zwara, Misrata, Benghazi and Sabha. In addition, UNICEF provided 91 children (51 girls, 40 boys), including 19 migrant children (13 girls, 6 boys), with education supplies to support their learning in formal and non-formal settings.

With the aim of providing 850 school children with an optimum learning environment, UNICEF conducted a complete rehabilitation of the Alhijaji School in Tripoli. The rehabilitation works included the installation of new doors and windows, internal and external painting, rehabilitation of WASH facilities and installation of a water treatment plan. UNICEF also supplied the school with student desks, whiteboards and student recreational materials.

Child Protection

In collaboration with its partners, UNICEF continued activities in the Baity centres, providing 141 children (76 girls, 65 boys), including 81 non-Libyan (39 girls, 44 boys) with mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) services in the Tripoli, Misrata, Zwara, and Sabha Baity centres. In addition, 54 children (18 girls, 36 boys) were referred to child protection case management and referrals to specialised services at the centres. Moreover, through its national partner, UNICEF reached 1,373 women and children (1,087 women, 233 girls, 53 boys) with GBV risk mitigation, prevention, and response activities in Tripoli, Sabha and Benghazi. The activities included dedicated awareness-raising sessions, distribution of Information Education Communication (IEC) materials and specialised case management. This month, a series of training sessions on child protection was conducted by UNICEF’s national partner in Tripoli, Benghazi and Sabha. The training focused on providing a comprehensive approach to child protection and conducting referrals for specialised services. The participants included municipal social workers and psychosocial support (PSS) councillors. In addition, judicial workers and staff from the Ministry of Interior and Higher Committee for Children (HCC) participated in the training. In total, the session reached 113 people (106 women, 7 men). As part of its role in leading the country’s Child Protection Sub-Sector (CPSS), and in the aftermath of the mass detention of migrants during the first week of October in Tripoli, UNICEF contributed to defining critical protection interventions, under the overall lead of the Protection Cluster, to be provided at the detention centres. Furthermore, in the Protection Cluster, UNICEF participated in reviewing the Migrant and Refugee Platform’s (MRP) advocacy messages to be utilised in engaging with the Libyan authorities.