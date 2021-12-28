Libya: UNICEF Programme Monthly Update (November 2021)

Education and Youth

In November 2021, UNICEF provided 2,272 children (1,148 girls, 1,124 boys), including 1,375 migrant children (708 girls, 667 boys), with access to non-formal education services in Tripoli,

Zwara, Misrata, and Sabha. In addition, UNICEF provided 1,846 children (1,107 girls, 829 boys), including 1,240 migrant children (627 girls, boys 613), with education supplies to support their learning in formal and non-formal settings.

Child Protection

This month, UNICEF provided 1,073 children (596 girls and 477 boys), including non-Libyan children, with mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) services in the Tripoli, Misrata,

Zwara, and Sabha Baity centres. In addition, 198 children (99 girls, 99 boys) benefitted from child protection case management procedures and referrals to specialised services at the centres. Moreover, UNICEF and its partner reached 696 women and children (608 women, 67 girls, one boy) with Gender-based Violence (GBV) risk mitigation, prevention, and response activities in Tripoli, Sabha and Benghazi. These activities included dedicated awareness-raising sessions, distribution of Information Education Communication (IEC) materials and specialised case management. Furthermore, 240 parents and caregivers participated in awareness-raising sessions on child rights, effective childcare and wellbeing in conflict and emergencies, violence against children (VAC) and Protection against Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) Tripoli,

Sabha and Benghazi.

In November, a series of training sessions on child protection were conducted by UNICEF’s national partner in Tripoli, Sabha and Benghazi. The training focused on providing a comprehensive approach to child protection and conducting referrals for specialised services.

The participants included municipal social workers and psychosocial support (PSS) councillors, judicial workers and staff from the Ministry of Interior and the Higher Committee for Children (HCC) participated in the training. In total, the session reached 60 people (41 women, 19 men).

On 10 November, the UNICEF Child Protection team participated in a workshop organised by the HCC to discuss the draft National Strategic Plan for Children in Libya: Children of Today are Tomorrow’s Future at the Al Bahri Hotel in Tripoli. The ministries of Justice, Social Affairs, Health,

Interior and Education were among the participants. Once finalised, the Strategic Plan will be to the country’s Presidential Council for review and endorsement.

The 2nd Technical Committee of the EU Trust Fund for Africa Programme “Resilience Building of Vulnerable Children in Libya’ led by the Ministry of Social Affairs (MOSA) and co-led by the EU and UNICEF held a meeting on Monday, 22 November at MOSA’s Center for Social Research.

Other attendees included representatives from the Ministry of Education, UN agencies (UNHCR,

IOM and UNFPA) and UNICEF implementing partners (CESVI, IFRC, INTERSOS and Multakana).

The meetings entailed discussion around enhancing the government ownership and accountability of the Baity centres.

On 30 November, UNICEF participated in the Libyan House of Representatives’ parliamentary sub-committee meeting on Women and Children to discuss women and children’s affairs. The meeting discussed the role of UN agencies, national and international NGOs, and supporting the advancement of women and children’s rights in Libya. In addition, the meeting entailed reviewing the various ongoing projects implemented by international and national organisations that focus on women and children rights.