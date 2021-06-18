Libya: UNICEF Programme Monthly Update (May 2021)

Education and Youth

UNICEF, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MoE), continued supporting the safe re-opening of schools through the “Safely Back to School” interventions. In cooperation with relevant municipalities, UNICEF distributed school-in-a-box and recreational kits, in addition to personal protective equipment (PPE) that included thermometers, hand sanitizers, and face masks to 28 schools, reaching 14,500 girls and boys. Furthermore, three migrant community schools were also supported with PPEs, benefiting 900 migrant children.

UNICEF and its implementing partners provided 127 children (62 girls, 65 boys) with non-formal education classes and 63 children (27 girls, 36 boys) received school supplies at the Tripoli and Misrata Baity centres . Moreover, public school enrolment was facilitated for eight refugee children through support with preparation of the necessary documentation. This year, a total of 3,600 children were enrolled in non-formal education and 118,340 children received education supplies.

Child Protection

The Baity centres in Tripoli, Zwara, Misrata and Sebha were operational and carried out child protection activities. During May, 170 children (77 girls, 93 boys) took part in psychosocial support activities and 48 children (16 girls, 32 boys) were referred to child protection services in Tripoli, Misrata and Zwara.

In partnership with UNHCR, UNICEF is planning to establish two child-friendly spaces in Tripoli, to be based in the UNHCR community day centre. Several meetings were held in preparation for the spaces, projected to become operational in July and August 2021. In addition, the Best Interest Assessment (BIA) and the Best Interest Determination (BID) SOP is being updated by UNICEF, IOM and UNHCR to improve the efficiency of referring migrant and refugee children to child protection case management and specialized services.

The work on children on the move programming continued this month. UNICEF signed a partnership agreement with a local Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Libyan Society, to provide multi-sectoral assistance in four detention centres in Tripoli, including the identification of vulnerable migrant and refugee cases and referrals to relevant counterparts.

Additionally, UNICEF continued planning for the establishment of alternatives to detention, in particular a temporary shelter for vulnerable migrant and refugee children in Misrata.

UNICEF continued to provide leadership to the Child Protection Sub-Sector and participated in several meetings including with the Ministry of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) to discuss and plan for a dignified return of Tawerghan locals from Janzour to Tawergha city. The Sub-Sector also held bilateral engagements with REACH on the final Child Protection and Education multi-sectoral needs assessment (MSNA) questions and enacted relevant adjustments to the assessment tool.