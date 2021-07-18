Libya: UNICEF Programme Monthly Update (June 2021)

Education and Youth

UNICEF continues to provide children with access to education in Libya. In June, 1,108 children (538 girls, 570 boys), including 95 migrant children, benefitted from formal and non-formal education classes through face-to-face and distance education modalities. UNICEF’s implementing partners reached 677 children (386 girls, 291 boys) with learning materials such as worksheets and educational kits. In addition, UNICEF facilitated the enrolment of four migrant children in the Libyan education system. UNICEF completed the rehabilitation of a school in the municipality of Tajoura to provide access to education to 400 children, this school was severely damaged during the conflict in 2019 and 2020.

UNICEF, in collaboration with the Health Department of the Ministry of Education (MoE), conducted several coordination meetings on school health in the cities of Benghazi, Albaida, Shahat, Almarej and Algoba in the east. In addition, UNICEF conducted an Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) training for municipal officials responsible for health in schools across 12 eastern municipalities to promote student’s health and safety. Furthermore, UNICEF supported 36 schools in the west and south of Libya with implementing IPC protocols to ensure the safety of their students.

Child Protection

UNICEF, through its implementing partners, continues to implement child protection activities at the Bayti centres . In June, 480 children (201 girls, 279 boys), out of which 83 were migrants, benefitted from Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) services in the Tripoli, Misrata and Zwara Bayti centres. In addition, 22 women were provided with access to specialized GBV services at the Sebha Bayti centre. Furthermore, 184 children (83 girls, 101 boys), 60 of which are migrants, were referred to child protection specialized services, including case management at the Zwara and Sebha Bayti centres.

As part of the UNHCR-UNICEF Blueprint for Joint Action for Refugee Children, 49 children were referred from the UNHCR Tripoli Community Day Centre to the Tripoli Bayti centres to undergo Child Protection Best Interest Procedures (BIP). To provide shelter to vulnerable migrant women and children, UNICEF, IOM and the IFRC held two follow-up meetings concerning the establishment of the Misrata shelter, the meetings further discussed partnership modalities, in addition to the organization’s respective roles and responsibilities.

UNICEF continues to lead the case management task force of the Child Protection Sub-Sector in the country. In June, a workshop was conducted to finalize the Inter-agency Child Protection Case Management Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for Libya. Furthermore, UNICEF, as a member and acting secretariat of the Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Arrangements on Conflict Related Sexual Violence (MARA) technical working, participated in a workshop to review and finalize MARA’s Terms of Reference (ToR) and define the roles of actors working on MARA

Health and Nutrition

UNICEF continues its support of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. In June, UNICEF provided the MoH’s Medical Supply Organization (MSO) with a power generator to strengthen their Cold Chain System through maintaining sufficient electrical supply to their main cold room, this stores the vaccine supplies of 50 vaccination sites located in six municipalities around Greater Tripoli. In addition, 43 vaccine refrigerators were provided to 40 vaccination sites across 25 municipalities, and 125 vaccination centres in the west and east were supplied with 251 fridge tags used to monitor the temperature of vaccine refrigerators. To support safe medical waste management, 77 COVID-19 vaccination sites in nine western municipalities were provided with 7,700 biohazard bags.

Libya’s Ministry of Health (MoH) formally endorsed the national COVID-19 vaccination deployment plan (NDPV) following the recent revisions made by UNICEF, WHO, UNHCR and IOM. In June, the country’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) launched the online registration platform of COVID-19 vaccinations for non-Libyans, these include migrants irrespective of their legal residency status.

To strengthen Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) on COVID-19, UNICEF signed a ToR with BBC Media Action with the aim of increasing the adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures and creating demand for vaccines. This will be done through information dissemination using the El Kul social media platform , in addition to monitoring related social media conversations and responding to misinformation and misconceptions.

UNICEF, in coordination with Libya’s Primary Health Care Institute (PHCI), commenced the provision of vaccines under the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) to children in detention centres. Nine detention centres are targeted, eight in the west and one in the east.

Furthermore, UNICEF continues to promote the continuity of essential primary healthcare services across the country. In June, UNICEF supplied 16 Primary Health Care Centres (PHCCs) in the municipalities of Sirte, Misrata, Ghat, and Tobruk with essential medications and medical equipment, benefiting 7,000 people.

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene

UNICEF, through its implementing partner, reached 700 people in the NCDC HQ in Tripoli with hand hygiene materials. UNICEF continues to provide people across Libya with access to safe water, 8,898 people were supported with water purifying tablets. Furthermore, 78 migrants (4 women, 73 men), residing in a Tripoli migrant shelter which was suffering from wastewater flooding benefited from the rehabilitation of their WASH facilities, and water purifying tablets to provide them with the ability to have safe drinking water.

UNICEF continues its WASH support to IDP camps in Libya. In June, 4,000 people residing in the Ajdabyia and Alhelis IDP camps in the eastern region benefited from a safe and adequate water supply through the instalment of collapsible water tanks in the camps. Furthermore, 1,123 people (80 girls, 61 boys, 569 women, 413 men) benefited from an improved access to WASH facilities in the Alhelal IDP camp in the eastern city of Benghazi, the toilets at the camp had their roofs reinforced with the durable material of tarpaulin. In addition, a collapsible water tank was installed in the Souq Al-Ahad IDP camp in the western city of Tarhouna, benefiting 2,000 people (980 women, 1,020 men) with access to a safe water supply. UNICEF provided WASH services to returnee families in the western city of Tawergha, 4,000 people (2,040 men, 1,960 women) benefited from improved access to WASH facilities through the installation of a wastewater pump. In addition, 6,500 people (3,853 children, 2,045 women, 1,965 men) in Tawergha were provided with personal hygiene items such as soap and disinfectants.

UNICEF organized Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) training sessions on COVID-19 prevention for 38 health workers (13 females, 25 males) of the triage centres and associated COVID-19 isolation facilities in the western cities of Alajilat, Aswani Medical Al Maya and Al Azizya.

UNICEF continues to lead the WASH sector in the country. This month, a meeting was held to initiate the bi-annual preparedness and contingency exercise for sector partners. The sector has also established sub-national WASH working groups in east and south of the country. UNICEF continues to co-lead the Infection Prevention Control Working Group (IPC WG) with current priority being the support of Libya’s national vaccination plan.

Social Policy and Evidence Generation

UNICEF continues to support households financially. In June, 259 households (207 Libyan, 52 Non-Libyan) were provided with monthly cash assistance. Furthermore, 839 children (638 Libyan, 201 Non-Libyan) children benefited from specific top-up cash assistance to support school attendance and school retention.