Libya: UNICEF Programme Monthly Update (July 2021)

Education and Youth

UNICEF continues to provide children with access to education in Libya. In July, 296 children (125 girls, 171 boys) benefitted from formal and non-formal education classes through face-to-face and distance education modalities in the western municipalities of Tripoli, Suq Aljumma, Zwara and Misrata, and the southern municipalities of Sebha and Albawanees, as well as the eastern municipality of Benghazi. Out of the total number of children reached, 49 children (10 girls, 39 boys) are internally displaced Libyans, and 24 children (14 girls, 10 boys) are migrants. Furthermore, UNICEF provided 139 children (81 girls, 58 boys) with individual educational materials. To build the capacity of teachers, UNICEF and its implementing partner conducted training for 14 teachers (8 females, 6 males) on improved teaching methods.

UNICEF coordinated a scoping mission Education Cannot Wait (ECW) to Tripoli and Tawargha, in preparation for the Education Sector-led Multi-Year Resilience Programme to be funded by ECW in Libya. The program will focus on education access as well as improvement of education quality in the country. Furthermore, UNICEF conducted light rehabilitation of WASH facilities in three schools in the southern city of Sebha, benefiting 1,020 school children.

UNICEF finalised the preparations for launching the second phase of the Peace Building Fund (PBF) activities in Sirte, which aims to empower youth in the city by participating in life skills and sports clubs. The PBF second phase official launch is planned for mid-August.