Libya: UNICEF Programme Monthly Update (January 2021)

Education

In continued preparation for school reopening in January, UNICEF in partnership with the Ministry of Education (MoE), conducted a two-day training in Misrata on the "Epidemiological Framework for the Reopening of Schools': developed in cooperation with the MoE, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Scientific Advisory Committee for Combatting COVID-19. The training targeted 53 head of health offices in over 45 municipalities across the West, South and Central regions of Libya, and will ensure that all schools across the country are operating in a safe manner. In further support, UNICEF and the MoE distributed 300 flash drives containing the training "Infection Prevention and Control (I PC) in Schools" to primary and secondary education officers and health officers in the West and South.

Through UNICEF's partners in Sebha, Benghazi, Tripoli, and Zwara, 702 vulnerable host community, internally displaced, refugee and migrant children (371 girls, 331 boys) received non-formal education through distance and in-person blended modalities. In Benghazi, Tripoli, Zwara, and Tawergha, 292 children (154 girls, 138 boys) received individual learning materials. Thirty-seven teachers and education personnel in Sebha were also trained on distance education and on the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA). Four schools in Albayda, Tripoli, and Ghat were rehabilitated benefiting 3,060 children (1,562 girls, 1,498 boys).