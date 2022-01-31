Libya: UNICEF Programme Monthly Update (December 2021)

Education and Youth

UNICEF provided 1,431 children (713 girls, 718 boys), including 207 migrant children (123 girls, 84 boys), with access to non-formal education services in Tripoli and Misrata. Furthermore, and to improve children’s access to quality Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities, UNICEF rehabilitated four schools in the eastern municipalities of Ajdabiya (2), Albarega (1) and Jalu (1), benefitting 3,031 school children (50 per cent girls).

Moreover, through dedicated educational facilitators at the Baity centres, UNICEF supported 16 migrant children (7 girls, 9 boys) with enrollment to the national education system. The facilitators helped the children in securing official documentation and sitting placement tests.

To support the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) education data management and use, UNICEF continues with its advocacy with MOE for the activation of their Education Information Management System (EMIS). To this end, the MOE established a special committee to organise a pilot phase whereby EMIS will be used to collect data samples in 280 schools across the country. The MOE committee has also invited UNICEF to attend their meetings and provide support and guidance.

Child Protection

In December, UNICEF provided 1,369 children (742 girls and 627 boys), including non-Libyan children, with mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) services in the Tripoli, Misrata, Zwara, and Sabha Baity centres . Moreover, UNICEF reached 1,264 women and children (947 women, 204 girls, 113 boy) with Gender-based Violence (GBV) risk mitigation, prevention, and response activities in Tripoli, Misrata, Sabha and Benghazi. These activities included dedicated awareness-raising sessions, distribution of Information Education Communication (IEC) materials and specialised case management.

With the aim of enhancing UNICEF’s implementing partners’ capacity on child protection approaches (GBV And Psychosocial Support), UNICEF reached 108 partner staff (89 women, 19 men) with a dedicated training session in Tripoli and the central city of Sirte. UNICEF continues to support the MOE to mainstream and integrate a child protection and psychosocial support component that is applicable, practical, effective and sustainable. From 12 to 18 December, UNICEF implemented a Training of Trainers (TOT) on MHPSS and violence prevention and response, targeting 38 participants from the MOE, including the heads of the MOE Social Work Department and social workers coming from schools in the west, south and east of the country.