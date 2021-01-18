Libya: UNICEF Programme Monthly Update December 2020

Education and Youth

UNICEF has worked with the Ministry of Education to support children’s safe return to schools, announced to open in the beginning of January 2021. In support to the Back-to-School campaign, UNICEF delivered school package supplies to eight schools in Alzawya, Sebha, Ghat, Tahalaand Maya ,reaching an estimated 4,000 children. In addition, 811 children (417 girls, 394 boys) received individual school supplies and stationery.