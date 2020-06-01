Libya: UN Humanitarian Coordinator condemns killing of migrants

The Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya, Yacoub El Hillo, strongly condemned the killing of 30 migrants and injuring 11 others at a smuggling warehouse in Mezda, in the south-west of Tripoli, this past Wednesday.

Human trafficking and smuggling constitute a grave violation of international human rights law. He called for this heinous and merciless crime against helpless individuals to be investigated immediately and those responsible be brought to justice.

