Libya: UN concerned over continued fighting in Tripoli

The United Nations and humanitarian organizations remain concerned over the continued impact of fighting in the Libyan capital, Tripoli and surrounding areas on civilians.

On 18 February three civilians were killed and five others were injured, according to the Ministry of Health, when missiles hit Tripoli’s seaport terminal and cargo area.

Lives continue to be at risk even where active hostilities have abated, as many areas previously cleared of explosive remnants of war have been re-contaminated, according to the UN Mine Action Service.

