Libya: Tripoli Crisis mVAM Bulletin #2: April - May 2019

Thousands of IDPs, markets are resilient, food prices are increasing

Key Findings

Satisfactory access to markets in most of Tripoli (except suburban areas in direct contact with the clashes).

Prices of fresh vegetables have increased.

Minimal price variations for other food commodities and on the parallel LYD/USD exchange rate.

Widespread water and electricity shortages.

Health centres are reportedly open, but there is a severe lack of medicine.

Schools in the West are closed until the end of Ramadan.

Context and Methodology

Starting on 04 April 2019, as a result of rapid military advances from the South of Libya, Tripoli’s southern suburbs experienced high levels of conflict. The deteriorating security situation has displaced over 78,225 people as of 19 May (IOM DTM) and damaged public infrastructures, including water supply and electricity lines. 126 civilian casualties, including 29 civilian deaths have been confirmed. 3,371 migrants remain in detention centres in Tripoli and nearby areas (OCHA).

This mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) bulletin is based on data collected from Libyans via live telephone interviews conducted between 16 April and 06 May 2019. The telephone numbers called were collected in August 2018 during a representative face-to-face assessment. Findings are complemented by key informants from WFP and partner organisation staff on the ground.

The data presented was collected from a sample of 66 respondents from 7 municipalities in and around Tripoli (Janzour, Abusliem, Ain Zara, Hai Alandalus, Suq Aljumaa, Tajoura and Tripoli centre). Responses are aggregated and reported at the municipality level.