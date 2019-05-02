Libya: Tripoli Clashes Situational Report No.20 As of 2 May 2019 (covering 30 April - 2 May)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Over 48,500 persons have fled their homes as a result of the armed conflict. Nearly 6,000 new IDPs have been identified in the last 48 hours.

• 15 international nurses from the Philippines located safely, following evacuation of Ali Omar Askar hospital in Espeaa on 28 April, due to fighting.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

• Armed conflict continued along established frontlines during the past 24 hours. However no airstrikes, rocket/shelling attacks or clashes impacting civilians or residential areas were reported. Civilian casualty figures remain unchanged from the previous day. 102 civilian casualties have been verified by the Health Sector, including 23 civilian deaths1. These include four health workers killed, with one other doctor injured.

• Health Sector partners on 1 May were able to locate 15 international nurses from the Philippines who were working in Ali Omar Askar hospital in Espeaa which was evacuated on 28 April, due to fighting. The nurses were left in the hospital following its evacuation and were picked up by an ambulance associated with one of the armed groups on 30 April. Yesterday, 1 May, Health Sector partners located the international nurses and their families, who were safely transferred to Tarhouna hospital. A WHO focal person in Tarhouna and two of their emergency medical teams working in the hospital received them and facilitated their accommodation in the hospital residence. The embassy of the Philippines also sent a representative to Tarhouna to see the team and check their safety.

• According to the latest IOM- DTM figures, over 48,500 persons have now fled their homes as a result of the armed conflict. Nearly 6,000 new IDPs have been identified in the last 48 hours in Qar Akhyar, Abu Sliem, Zwara, Surman, Al Ajaylat, Garabolli, Sabratha and Zliten in the last 24 hours.

• Shelter Sector reports that new collective centres have been identified, with 29 collective centres now in operation. It is estimated that 543 IDP (approximately individuals) sheltered in these collective centres.

• IOM/UNHCR report that, as of 30 April, guards have returned and food delivery has resumed at Gharyan detention centre (DC), where 55 refugees and migrants are detained. Over 3,300 refugees and migrant remain trapped in DCs exposed to or at risk of armed conflict, and where availability of food, water and healthcare have been severely restricted due to fighting.

• Emergency Telecommunication Sector has highlighted that mobile networks have remained largely operational in and around Tripoli, with a few sites down in the south of Ain Zara area. Increasing disruption to electricity in conflict affected areas, due to damages to infrastructure, has the potential to leave areas cut off from the mobile network. When the electricity supply is cut, mobile coverage will generally survive for up to eight hours before the tower runs out of battery power, after which localized outages occur.