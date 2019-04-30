Libya: Tripoli Clashes Situational Report No.19 As of 30 April 2019 (covering 28-30 April)

HIGHLIGHTS

The international community reminds all parties to the conflict that the principal of proportionality, as preserved in International Humanitarian Law, must be adhered to. All sides must avoid the indiscriminate use of force such as the use of aerial bombardment or shelling in civilian areas.

Armed conflict continues to impact health facilities and personnel, as shelling damages a hospital in Espeaa, south of Tripoli on 28 April, leading to temporary evacuation and disruption of health services. Corroborated reports have also been received that a health worker was killed in airstrikes on the night of 29-30 April.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Health personnel and facilities continue to be impacted by the armed conflict, in violation of international humanitarian law. On 28 April, a Grad rocket impacted a cafeteria near to the Ali Omar Akar hospital in Espeaa, along the Tarhouna road, south of Tripoli, causing damages and leading to the temporary evacuation of this frontline hospital – including hospital staff and a WHO Emergency Medical Team deployed since 24 April to provide specialist support at Ali Omar Akar hospital. In another reported incident, corroborated by Health sector partners, a health worker was killed during airstrikes on the overnight of 29-30 April. This would bring the total of health workers killed since the beginning of the conflict to four, with one other doctor injured and 11 ambulances also directly or indirectly impacted. These incidents further hamper the ability of already overstretched health services to provide vital assistance to civilians, including those inured as a result of armed conflict.

Reports of indiscriminate airstrikes and rocket/shelling attacks again impacting civilian areas, resulting in at least one reported civilian casualty and damages to civilian homes, on the overnight of 29-30 remain under verification at the time of reporting. Since the beginning of the conflict at least 96 civilian casualties, including 22 fatalities have been verified.These casualties include five medical personnel, at least four children, and at least three foreign nationals (refugees/migrants). According to Health Sector partners, one child was killed and three children injured in airstrikes during the past four days.

According to latest DTM-IOM figures, over 42,600 individuals have fled their homes since the start of the conflict. Some 1,725 new IDPs have been identified in the past 48 hours in Al Ajaylat, Garabolli, Msallata, Sabratha, Suq al Jumaa, Tajoura and Qasr Al Kyar. Most IDPs have been identified in various neighbourhoods and suburbs of Tripoli as well as in the areas along the coastal line of Western Libya and the Nafusa mountains. IDPs displaced to areas in proximity to ongoing clashes remain at risk, along with the host communities currently providing them shelter. DTMIOM reports an increasing number of IDPs in locations further away from conflict-affected areas, particularly along the coastal line of Western Libya. This trend toward movement further away from Tripoli is expected to increase the radius of areas in need of humanitarian assistance.