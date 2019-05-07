Libya: Tripoli Clashes Situational Report No. 22 As of 7 May 2019 (covering 5 - 7 May)

This report is produced by OCHA Libya in collaboration with humanitarian partners. Kindly note: the next Situation Report will be released on 10 May and, thereafter, Situation Reports will be released on a weekly basis, with an expanded scope to capture the impact of the Tripoli clashes on the humanitarian situation throughout Libya.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Ramadan commences with continued conflict despite the UN’s call for a humanitarian truce, with civilians trapped in conflict areas unable to move to safety and humanitarian actors’ access to those in need restricted.

• DTM-IOM rapid assessment highlights the vulnerabilities of refugees and migrants in conflict-affected urban settings

58,800 people internally displaced by ongoing hostilities

104 civilian casualties confirmed, including 23 civilian fatalities

33,800 people assisted with some form of humanitarian assistance since the onset of crisis

$10.2M funding required for Tripoli Flash Appeal

SITUATION OVERVIEW

• Hostilities have continued along established frontlines, despite UNSMIL calls for a humanitarian truce to coincide with the start of the holy month of Ramadan. Airstrikes, rocket/shelling attacks and armed clashes have taken place against various military positions in and around Tripoli at the same intensity as previous days, with no significant gains for either side. In the absence of a humanitarian truce, civilians trapped in conflict areas remain unable to move freely to safer areas and humanitarian actors’ access to those in need remains restricted. On 5 May, UNSMIL called on all parties to observe a one-week, extendable truce to allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need and to provide for the freedom of movement of civilians. On the same day, LNA commander Khalifa Haftar issued a statement calling on his forces to redouble their efforts in fighting during Ramadan.

• To date, 104 civilian casualties have been verified by the Health Sector, including 23 civilian deaths. These include four health workers killed, with one other doctor injured, since hostilities commenced.

• On 6 May, DTM-IOM released a summary of findings from a recent rapid assessment of the impact of armed conflict on the situation of refugees and migrants in urban settings in the conflict-affected areas of Aubsliem, Ain Zara, Khallat Al Furjan, Salah Eddin, Hai Andalus, Qasr Bin Ghasheer, Suq Al Jumaa, Tajoura, Janzour, Swani Bin Adam and Tripoli Centre. Similarly to Libyan households, those refugees and migrants in areas closest to frontline fighting are the most adversely impacted. Freedom of movement was found to be partially or completely restricted in most of the areas assessed due to proximity to armed conflict, limiting the ability of refugees and migrants to move freely, or to be evacuated, to safer areas. Refugees and migrants relying on daily wage labour find a lack of available jobs, as well as a lack of access to markets and food. Facing the same insecurities as conflict-affected Libyans, refugees and migrants are especially vulnerable as they lack similar extended family/social networks on whom to rely for shelter/support in times of crisis and face discrimination in accessing collective shelters and other services. Some 168,000 urban refugees and migrants were estimated to be residing in the assessed areas prior to the crisis. Nearly 3,500 refugees and migrants also remain trapped in detention centres exposed to or at risk of armed conflict. According to protection partners, some urban refugees and migrants have requested to be taken into detention due to the lack of available shelter and services.

• According to the latest IOM-DTM figures, nearly 59,000 persons have now fled their homes as a result of the armed conflict. Some 3,900 new IDPs have been identified since 5 May in Janzour, Tajoura, Bani Waleed, Azzawya, Kikkla,

Rigdaleen, Sirt and Zliten as well as in the Abusliem and Suq Al Jumaa areas of Tripoli.

• Humanitarian partners continue to express concern over delays and inconsistencies in the import and customs clearance of humanitarian cargo entering Libya. Medical supplies have been reported to be sealed in warehouses, unable to be distributed. The UN is raising the issue with authorities in hope of expediting the delivery of urgently needed assistance.