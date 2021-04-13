Libya: Thematic Access Snapshot (UNHAS) (10 Apr 2021)

OVERVIEW

Managed by WFP, the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) has been the main air transport service for humanitarians in Libya since starting operations in September 2018. Between July 2020 and March 2021, UNHAS transported a total of 1,296 passengers between Benghazi, Misrata, Tunis, and Tripoli. During the same period, UNHAS transported 320 kg of vital COVID-19 medical supplies from West Libya to East Libya and a further 625 kg of COVID-19 supplies from Tunis to Tripoli in conjunction with the African Union and Libyan authorities. UNHAS is vitally important in connecting humanitarian actors to the main hubs in the East and West. Plans are underway to organize flights to Sebha and Alkufra in the South.

The humanitarian community was heavily affected last year when UNHAS was forced to suspend services from 23 March until 30 June as a result of COVID-19-related bureaucratic constraints. The current level of funding is insufficient for UNHAS services to operate beyond June 2021. UNHAS activities still require USD 2.5 million of funding in order to remain fully operational until the end of 2021. Given the humanitarian community’s dependence on UNHAS, it is crucial that UNHAS does not encounter stoppages going forward.