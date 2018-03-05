05 Mar 2018

Libya: Tawergha Return - Weekly Update 3, 03/03/2018

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 03 Mar 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (145.37 KB)

CONTEXT

IDPs continue to wait in order to return to their community of origin as their number increases. Currently, more than 2,200 individuals are reported to be in Qararat AlKatf and Harawa informal settlements. While a considerable number of families are reported to be in Qararat Al-Katf, only 18 families have beeen observed in Harawa.

The current population of Harawa consists of mostly unaccompanied male adults, which accounts for the discrepancy between the number of families and the high number of individuals.

The situation and the needs of Tawergha community members remain stable.

Damaged tents in Qararat Al-Katf were replaced through humanitarian assistance, however, some families have no shelter provisions due to the limited number of tents available in the settlements

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.