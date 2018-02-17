17 Feb 2018

Libya: Tawergha Return - Weekly Update 1, 16/02/2018

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 16 Feb 2018 View Original
Download PDF (242.46 KB)

CONTEXT

Since August 2011, approximately 40,000 Tawerghans have been displaced from Tawergha (40 KM south of Misrata), Tawergha has been one of the most affected areas during the Libyan crisis with schools, hospitals and shops having been heavily damaged. On 26 December 2017, an agreement on their return was signed by the presidency council of the Government of National Accord (GNA), the agreement marks the date of return as per 1 February 2018.

On 1 February, families from the east, south and west of Libya began their return to Tawergha. IDPs returning towards Tawergha have since been stopped in Qararat Al-Katf and Harawa informal settlements.

While some of the Tawergha families decided to return to their previous areas of displacement, approximately 202 families remain in two main informal settlements; Qararat Al-Katf and Harawa. Reportedly only adult males are staying in Harawa settlement over night, while the rest of their families are hosted by local residents.

On the night of 14 February, one of the tents in Qararat Al-Katf settlement caught fire. The fire was reportedly due to the use of kitchen utensils inside the tent, where families were cooking sheltered from the cold temperatures. No major injuries were reported.

IOM will continue coordinating with the Ministry of Displacement and other partners involved.

