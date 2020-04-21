Libya: Tarhuna Flash Update (21 April 2020)

SITUATION UPDATE

Following intensification of the conflict in Western Libya over the past weeks, several locations between Garabolli and Tarhuna were heavily affected by armed clashes on 18-19 April 2020. Reportedly, at least 620 families (approximately 3,100 individuals) were forced to displace from different villages in the conflict affected area, including Al Kwiaa, Al Rawagih and Sidi Madi, over the past 48 hours.

DISPLACEMENT LOCATIONS

According to field observers, most newly internally displaced populations moved to surrounding areas, particularly to the close-by localities of Garabolli (1,925 new IDPs), Al Khums (150 new IDPs), Msallata & Al Aloos (225 new IDPs), Zliten (175 new IDPs), Qasr Akhyar (275 new IDPs) and Tarhuna (350 new IDPs). Most IDP families are reportedly staying with relatives, friends, host families and in rented accommodations. Please refer to the map below for more details on displacement locations.

HUMANITARIAN PRIORITY NEEDS

Critical humanitarian needs reported by IDP families include food, non-food items, medical supplies, including for chronic diseases such as diabetes, as well as WASH assistance. Required non-food items particularly concern mattresses and blankets.*