Libya: Tarhuna and Sirt - Flash Update No. 2 (as of 22 June 2020)

This report is produced in collaboration with humanitarian partners. Further updates will be published as the situation evolves.

Situation

Since 10 June, a further 3,800 people have fled their homes following an intensification of conflict around Tarhuna and Sirt. This brings the total number of internally displaced people to 27,750 people, according to IOM’s Displacement Tracking Update from 18 June 2020.

Those areas with the largest displacements include Benghazi (6,550 people) and Ejdabia (6,050 people) in the East, and Bani Waleed (4,750 people) in the West. Most internally displaced people (IDPs) are currently staying in private accommodation, such as with relatives, friends, host families, but also rented apartments. Collective shelters have also been set up in most displacement locations by local authorities.

While movement restrictions and other prevention measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 remain in place, 93 per cent of surveyed IDP families in eastern Libya indicated that their access to markets and stores has not been significantly impacted. However, recent increases in confirmed COVID-19 cases in many parts of Libya is of concern for many vulnerable populations on the move.

According to local sources, food and other essential goods are also still available in Tarhuna and Sirt and shops are opening, although goods are arriving less frequently. In Bani Waleed there has been reports of fuel shortages. In Tarhuna, most shops are open during the day but close from 6 p.m. due to security concerns and there are a number of reported checkpoints in the city.

Although there have been reports of military movements and shelling in the vicinity of Sirt in the last few weeks, no significant clashes have been recorded inside Sirt. There is also a significant risk to residents posed by explosive hazards, due to both the legacy of contamination from previous conflicts and from recent clashes involving heavy and explosive weapons. There are also unconfirmed reports of improvised explosive device (IED) contamination in or near civilian homes and infrastructure. Recent incidents around Sirt, especially in the western part of the city, have reportedly resulted in the deaths and injuries of seven civilians. The actual level of contamination is currently unknown until assessments/surveys can be conducted after the cessation of hostilities.

Response

Sectors and humanitarian partners continue to respond to those affected, reaching more than 18,000 people in the last two weeks. Further distributions to Sirt and to displacement locations that have not yet been reached are being planned. In the West, humanitarian partners have reached more than 4,100 people in Tarhuna with food, and 7,600 displaced people in Bani Waleed and Zawia with food and non-food items. For those displaced and staying either in private accommodation or in collective shelters in the East, partners have provided food, hygiene kits and other non-food items, reaching 6,200 people in Albayda, Benghazi and Ejdabia. In the South, 175 people were provided with food and non-food items while in transit.

Critical medical supplies and equipment have been provided to hospitals and primary health clinics in AlJufra, Ashshwayrif, Bani Waleed, Benghazi, Ejdabia, Sirt and Tarhuna that would cover the needs of at least 280,000 people for three months. This includes basic and supplementary inter-agency emergency health kits (IEHK), trauma kits, reproductive health kits, non-communicable disease (NCD) kits, blood bags and IV fluids. In coordination with health authorities, the Health Sector partners have re-deployed a team of 10 medical specialists to provide screening and follow up treatment in Ejdabia and two mobile medical teams are providing outpatient consultations in Benghazi and Ejdabia and another partner is providing health services, including psychosocial support, in collective displacement sites.

Protection monitoring has also started in many of the larger collective shelters and urban settings in the East. The Protection Sector has also developed a tool to ensure observational monitoring can be mainstreamed into non-protection activities and distributions when protection partners are not present on the ground. Guidance to support authorities to enabled safe, dignified and voluntary returns for IDPs is also being developed.

In order to protect both affected people and humanitarian personnel from the risks of COVID-19, a number of prevention measures have been put in place. This has included disinfection at distribution sites and of the items being provided, rapid site assessments to determine a safe number of people receiving assistance per day and all staff have been required to wear protective equipment.