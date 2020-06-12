Libya: Tarhuna and Sirt - Flash Update No. 1 (as of 12 June 2020)

Situation

Following an intensification of conflict in southern Tripoli, Tarhuna and Sirt, nearly 24,000 people have been forced to flee their homes, according to IOM’s Displacement Tracking Update from 10 June. The majority of those displaced are in the east of the country, particularly Ejdabia (6,050 people) and Benghazi (5,250 people), although other people have fled to the west, particularly Bani Waleed (4,750 people). Some of those recently arrived IDPs in the East had previously been staying in Sirt and Ashshwayrif, before moving further east.

The majority of newly displaced people are reportedly staying with relatives, friends and host families. Collective shelters have also been set up by local authorities, which are currently hosting 3,180 IDPs in Ejdabia, Tobruk, Shahat, Bayda, Bani Waleed and Benghazi.

In Tarhuna and in Sirt, there has been reports of looting and other serious violations. This included reports of looting of the Tarhuna General Hospital, with the majority of staff reportedly fleeing. Along with ongoing insecurity, this presents a significant risk to the safety and security of those people that have remained. Despite this, there are reports that some families that had previously fled have been returning in order to check on their homes.

The Health Sector has re-established contact with its team inside Tarhuna and both mobile medical teams have resumed their work. The Tarhuna General Hospital has also partially re-started, particularly for paediatric, gynaecology, midwifery and general medical services. However, many health workers had left the city and therefore the hospital administration’s main objective is for staff to return, but there remain concerns for their safety and security given the prevailing security conditions.

All other primary health centres and polyclinics in Tarhuna remain closed. In Sirt, the only functioning hospital is Ibn Sina Teaching Hospital and one polyclinic. There have been reports of an increase in number of patients presenting to Ibn Sina Hospital and the health authorities requested support to the intensive care and orthopedic departments.

The Ministry for IDPs continues working with municipalities to identify potential shelter facilities and assessing their response capacities. Authorities in the East are working with the different counterparts, including the Libyan Red Crescent Society (LRCS) and the interim Ministry of Social Affairs, in order to provide a consolidated list of those requiring assistance and information on their needs. In the South, new arrivals to locations such as Sebha and Brak Shati, have been staying in a nearby Technology College that was identified by the authorities as a temporary shelter. However, most people who initially fled to southern locations have since moved further east.

According to a recent DTM rapid displacement survey, most commonly reported priority humanitarian needs are for non-food items, food, water and sanitation and health, including psychosocial support. The UN has received several requests from municipalities for assistance for those recently displaced. While humanitarian organizations start to scale up their efforts to respond to newly identified needs, these are complicated in many locations by ongoing insecurity and COVID-19 related restriction measures, particularly in relation to moving humanitarian supplies from the West to the East.