Libya - Socioeconomic Impact of Currency Devaluation, March 2021

Introduction

Households, especially the most vulnerable, were challenged by multiple shocks in 2020: a pandemic, intensification of conflict, depletion in oil revenues amid several blockades on oil ports, lack of job opportunities, and a liquidity crisis where 85 percent of households were unable to withdraw any cash from banks. As of February 2021, a total of 604,307 people was estimated to be food insecure, of which 41 percent are WFP beneficiaries.

On the 23rd of October 2020, the two opposing forces – the Government of National Accord (GNA) and Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) – came into a ceasefire agreement ending an 8-month blockade on oil ports.

The agreement allowed for a board meeting between the divided central banks for the first time in five years.

The board decided to apply a devalued exchange rate across the country, at a rate of 4.48 Libyan dinars (LYD) to the U.S. dollar (USD) starting from the 3 rd of January 2021. In December 2020, the post-tax official rate was set at LYD 3.5/USD and the informal rate reached LYD 5.8/USD.

A currency devaluation means that imports will get more expensive and this might trickle down to domestic retail prices, reducing the purchasing power of households, especially the vulnerable. In this paper, we assess the political situation, the wider macroeconomic context (oil sector, GDP growth, accounts imbalances, and structure of external sector), and developments in the cost of minimum expenditure basket (MEB) and its food components to understand whether the country is in a position to sustain imports; to safeguard the livelihoods of the most vulnerable; and where the exchange rate might be headed looking ahead.

The analysis in each section presents the current situation (status quo) and forecasts for 2021. Furthermore, two main scenarios are presented to understand how purchasing power of households might be affected by the interplaying multiple factors.