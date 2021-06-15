Libya SNFI Strategy in Cluster format - June 2021

Situation

Libya struggles to cope with the effects of ongoing armed conflict, economic and governance crises, and the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 that has resulted in the deterioration of public services and people’s livelihoods. For those still internally displaced since the 2011 conflict or looking to return, the lack of essential household items and adequate housing is a major issue and blockage to attain a durable solution. For those seeking asylum, a new economic opportunities or access to Europe, face extreme difficulties in meeting basic needs and finding adequate accommodation.

Significant damage to homes, particularly in urban areas, and high displacement has increased the demand for safe accommodation, adding pressure on their availability and affordability. This has resulted in many people living in sub-standard or overcrowded housing, compromising people’s standard of living, increasing protection and health-related risks. A safe and dignified home is the foundation for recovery and a durable solution.

Many vulnerable households need different essential household items. These include mattresses, blankets, cooksets, water storage containers, cooking fuel and heating systems. The sector defines an array of different kits for different needs and phases of displacement. Due to liquidity crisis and significant challenges in the use of cash, in-kind continues to be the dominate modality.

The conflict, combined with lack of income and increased needs due to COVID-19, necessitates the urgent repair and upgrade of community buildings and key infrastructure. Needs range from repair of schools to upgraded health facilities to community spaces to aid social cohesion.