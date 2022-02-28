Libya Situation Report, 25 Feb 2022 [EN/AR]

HIGHLIGHTS

Southern Libya: Joint UN mission reaffirms commitment to humanitarian and development needs.

DTM Round 39 highlights need for durable solutions for displaced populations and greater access to migrants and refugees.

2021 Humanitarian Response Plan extended until 31 May 2022 focusing on 211k people in need.

Emergency Telecommunications Cluster boosts humanitarian response with innovative technology.

Access update: Reversing trend, as access constraints see gradual increase for the first time in two years.

FEATURE

Southern Libya: Joint UN mission reaffirms commitment to humanitarian and development needs

On 26 January, a joint UN inter-agency mission, led by the Secretary-General’s Special Advisor for Libya, Stephanie Williams, and the Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya, Georgette Gagnon, visited Sebha municipality in the southern region. The mission follows up on the Nexus Working Group action plan for the southern region established after the May 2021 mission to Sebha, which identified nine priority areas for 47 humanitarian and development needs (22 of which have been met already), including support for the rehabilitation of health care centres, educational facilities and water/sanitation infrastructure. The Action Plan, developed between the members of the Nexus Working Group and local officials and civil society organizations, addresses national priorities, in support of Sebha municipality and all people in the southern region.

According to the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview, some 803,000 people are estimated to need humanitarian assistance in Libya. Of the total number of people in need (PiN), some 135,000 are in the South, where access by humanitarian partners has been limited due to the security situation. Out of the 135,000 people in need of assistance, approximately 31,000 are in Sebha manitaka. This includes 17,000 men, 7,200 women, and 7,400 children. The majority of the affected populations in Sebha are, respectively, migrants and refugees; nondisplaced Libyans; and internally displaced people.

Municipal officials briefed the RC/HC and UN agencies on the specific needs in the region and discussed ways to increase UN support for health services, education, water and sanitation, inclusive development projects on community stabilization, rehabilitation of infrastructure including in schools and health facilities, local governance, and migration. The RC/HC informed that out of 47 specific needs identified, UN agencies have supported some 22 projects in the southern region that complemented the efforts of local authorities. Meetings were held with municipal officials and civil society organizations pledging continued collaboration to support the region’s humanitarian and development challenges, in particular for the most vulnerable people in Sebha, including internally displaced people, migrants and refugees. New modalities for food assistance to IDPs, vulnerable people, migrants and refugees were also discussed including moving to cash-based transfers that stimulate local markets and restore dignity, and food assistance for training activities for youth and women. The support provided by UN agencies through the Action Plan includes projects on the rehabilitation of three health facilities and units; seven schools and WASH facilities in three primary schools; upgrading and construction of water and sewage systems in Mahdia and Hajara areas; and capacity building and training programmes for women and youth.

The Nexus Working Group includes UNDP, IOM, UNFPA, UNHCR, UNICEF, OCHA, UNSMIL, UNWOMEN, WFP, WHO, donor countries and international non-governmental organizations.