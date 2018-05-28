Libya Situation Report #15, 16 May 2018

Highlights

Following the lifting of the evacuation status in Tripoli in February 2018, WFP Libya initiated active re-entry into the country. As of May, WFP has opened an office in Tripoli, hired national staff, and intensified rotating missions of international staff from Tunis, where the office has been located since the implementation of the evacuation status in 2014. Reliant on the stabilization of the security situation inside the country, the operation plans to be fully relocated inside Libya in the beginning of 2019, with an expansion into Benghazi, in the east of the country.

Situation Update

• Efforts to reach a peaceful conclusion to the conflict in Libya continue amidst persisting political instability and a volatile security situation. Unrest since 2011 has caused the economic and humanitarian situation in the country to deteriorate significantly; ongoing violence between multiple factions further aggravates an unstable environment. - Livelihoods and access to basic social services have been affected by the conflict, exposing the most vulnerable people to high risk of inadequate food consumption. This often results in people using negative coping strategies, such as spending savings, cutting the number of daily meals and reducing non-food related expenses, particularly in health and education.

- Due to limited port access and road blockages, food imports into Libya have dwindled, causing food prices to skyrocket. The prices of many staple food items, such as rice and wheat flour, have increased by as much as 200 percent when compared to pre-conflict levels.

- People struggle to purchase enough food because they lack access to cash. The banking system has been disrupted due of declining oil revenues, hampering people’s access to their money.

- According to the 2018 Humanitarian Needs Overview, 1.1 million people, of whom 378,000 are children and 307,000 are women of reproductive age (15-49), require life-saving humanitarian assistance and protection.