Libya + 1 more

Libya - Shipwreck off the Libya coast claimed the lives of 15 migrants (IOM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 October 2020)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • On 20 October, 15 migrants lost their lives in a shipwreck off the Libyan coast of Sabratha, 5 survivors were brought to shore by fishermen. Desperate migrants continue to risk their lives in the Central Mediterranean Sea.
  • On 21 October**, **a ship of the Libya Coast Gard intercepted in 2 separate operations 79 migrants. All disembarked at Tripoli Naval Base, there are no reports of missing persons or fatalities.
  • The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) provided medical and humanitarian assistance to the migrants before they were transferred to Aby Salim Detention Centre.

Related Content