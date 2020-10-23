Libya + 1 more
Libya - Shipwreck off the Libya coast claimed the lives of 15 migrants (IOM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 October 2020)
- On 20 October, 15 migrants lost their lives in a shipwreck off the Libyan coast of Sabratha, 5 survivors were brought to shore by fishermen. Desperate migrants continue to risk their lives in the Central Mediterranean Sea.
- On 21 October**, **a ship of the Libya Coast Gard intercepted in 2 separate operations 79 migrants. All disembarked at Tripoli Naval Base, there are no reports of missing persons or fatalities.
- The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) provided medical and humanitarian assistance to the migrants before they were transferred to Aby Salim Detention Centre.