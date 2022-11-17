Libya: Shelter Reconstruction Assessment (November 2022)

Objective assessment

Crucial information gaps remain in Libya as to how affected populations reconstruct their damaged accommodation and the role of humanitarian actors in this process. Against this backdrop, REACH, in collaboration with the Libya SNFI sector, conducted a shelter reconstruction assessment. The aim of the assessment is to inform Shelter and Non-Food Items (SNFI) sector partners and Libyan public and non-governmental actors about construction practices and capacities and the key internal and external factors that enable or otherwise hinder reconstruction processes. This assessment also aims to show the vulnerabilities of the affected population, and help actors identify the groups most in need of assistance in the reconstruction process. The SNFI sector, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and REACH have jointly designed the methodological approach, including the geographical scope, in consultation with relevant local and international stakeholders. Data collection and analysis tools have been developed in close collaboration with the SNFI sector, that has led the analysis and dissemination of findings with the support from REACH.